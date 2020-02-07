Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $781.41

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $781.41 and traded as low as $751.50. Udg Healthcare shares last traded at $776.00, with a volume of 1,761,162 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDG. Barclays raised their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Udg Healthcare to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Udg Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 906 ($11.92).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 798.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 781.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Udg Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

