UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) Declares GBX 0.92 Dividend

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UKCM traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 86.90 ($1.14). The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.90 ($1.22).

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

