Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.22

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $8.46. Ultralife shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 105,738 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ultralife by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 244,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultralife by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ultralife by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultralife by 439.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 136,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

