Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.22

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $8.46. Ultralife shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 105,738 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.92.
Ultralife Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULBI)
Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
See Also: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.