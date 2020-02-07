Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $7.80, approximately 5,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 15,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.92.
About Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)
Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
