UMB Bank N A MO Invests $118,000 in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 32,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $345,172.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $378,933.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLDD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 372,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

