United Bank Has $675,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Bank lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $145.37. 3,130,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $201.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $145.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.