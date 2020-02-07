United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United's subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBSI. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares to a hold rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.38.

UBSI traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 296,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.19. United Bankshares has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

