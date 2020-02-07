United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.07, 2,676 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 45,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.