United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 441.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,736 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 137,546 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 149,255 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 2,613,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,061. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

