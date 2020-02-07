United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,620,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.40.

UTX stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,984. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.51.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

