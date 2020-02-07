UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $289.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.06. The company has a market capitalization of $280.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

