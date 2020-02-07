Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Posts Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 2.49%. Universal Logistics updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULH. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

