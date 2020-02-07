Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Posts Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 2.49%. Universal Logistics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULH. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

