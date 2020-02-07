Unobtanium Market Cap Reaches $14.00 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.40 or 0.00709271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and approximately $237.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,768.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.72 or 0.04515663 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000430 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,664 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

