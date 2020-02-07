US Bancorp DE Has $192 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Boeing worth $192,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boeing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,244 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Boeing by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after purchasing an additional 115,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after purchasing an additional 113,858 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,445. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $185.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.28.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.