US Bancorp DE Has $392.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $392,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $168.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,393. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $169.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

