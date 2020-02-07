US Bancorp DE Has $90.56 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $90,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $2,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,876. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

