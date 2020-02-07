US Bancorp DE Purchases 345,772 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,791,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,772 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $79,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,298,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,321,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

