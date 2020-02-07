US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on USCR. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of US Concrete from an overweight rating to an equal rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.17.
Shares of USCR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $651.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.20. US Concrete has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $56.22.
In other news, Director Theodore P. Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $378,658.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,333.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares worth $30,558. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 72.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 61,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
US Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.