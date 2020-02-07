US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on USCR. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of US Concrete from an overweight rating to an equal rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of USCR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $651.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.20. US Concrete has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore P. Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $378,658.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,333.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares worth $30,558. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 72.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 61,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

