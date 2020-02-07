USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.10-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.10-$4.90 EPS.

USNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,572. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.31.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

