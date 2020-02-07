v.systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Reaches $97.35 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $97.35 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,832,257,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,398,536 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

