ValuEngine Downgrades Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACIA. BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 183,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,496. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 810 shares of company stock valued at $54,483 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 534.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

