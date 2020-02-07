ValuEngine Lowers Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IQV. Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.16.

Shares of IQV traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,537. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.59.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

