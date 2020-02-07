ValuEngine Lowers Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

MAIN opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

