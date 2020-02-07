ValuEngine Lowers Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Put Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.