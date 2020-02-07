ValuEngine Lowers Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.85.
Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
See Also: Put Option
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.