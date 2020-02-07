Van Elle (LON:VANL) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Van Elle (LON:VANL) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON VANL traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 52.50 ($0.69). The company had a trading volume of 34,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. Van Elle has a one year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The firm has a market cap of $42.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.74.

Get Van Elle alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Van Elle’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Mark Cutler purchased 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,315 ($12,253.35). Insiders purchased 48,200 shares of company stock worth $2,271,500 in the last 90 days.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.