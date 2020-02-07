Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.51. 456,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.