Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.
VNDA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.51. 456,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $21.41.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
