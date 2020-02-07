Vaneck Gold Miners ETF Units FP (ASX:GDX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Vaneck Gold Miners ETF Units FP (ASX:GDX)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$41.30 ($29.29) and last traded at A$41.40 ($29.36), 12,285 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$41.85 ($29.68).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck Gold Miners ETF Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck Gold Miners ETF Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.