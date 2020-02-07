Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 8.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,338,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.83. 6,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,390. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.88 and a 12-month high of $89.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2071 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

