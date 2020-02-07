Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $88.86. 6,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.88 and a 12-month high of $89.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.