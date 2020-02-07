Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.00. 8,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,252. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $152.70 and a 1-year high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.