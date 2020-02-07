Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.92 and last traded at $85.00, 4,180,589 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,210,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.26.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.