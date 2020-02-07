Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) is Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mondrian Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises 3.1% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $225,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.67. 9,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,293. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

