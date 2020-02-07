Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VBLT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

VBLT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 34,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,956. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.63. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. On average, analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Vascular Biogenics worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

