Velas One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.12 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $26.64 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,054,606,291 coins and its circulating supply is 1,323,523,700 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

