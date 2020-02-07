Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.4% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.42. 790,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.45.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

