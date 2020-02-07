Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APD traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.92. 730,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.53 and a 1-year high of $251.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.