Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $376,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,387 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,234,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 272.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 371,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after buying an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $19,770,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $17,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,898,952.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,231,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,757. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

