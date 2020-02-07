Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 415,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,789,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,423,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 339,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,197,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 304,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,609,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.01, for a total transaction of $1,239,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $555.74. The stock had a trading volume of 664,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,556. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $556.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

