Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 468.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.22. 197,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. TCG BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. TCG BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

