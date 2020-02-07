Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 550,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,386. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.45 and a 12-month high of $115.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.