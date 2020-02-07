Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $393,000 Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Jabil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jabil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,247. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,647,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $972,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,031 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,474. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.