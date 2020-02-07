Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $481,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,066,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $13,208,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

