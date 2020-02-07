Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Verisign were worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 92.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Verisign by 172.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN stock traded down $4.30 on Friday, hitting $205.10. 102,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,812. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.10 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average of $197.39.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.