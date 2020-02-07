Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.39. Verisign has a one year low of $170.10 and a one year high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

