Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.39. Verisign has a one year low of $170.10 and a one year high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

