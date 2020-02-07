Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Verona Pharma stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.37. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 37.15 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

