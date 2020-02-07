ViacomCBS Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

VIAC opened at $34.60 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.21.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

