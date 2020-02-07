Viad (NYSE:VVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Viad updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.01-0.16 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.16 EPS.

Shares of VVI stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 115,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Viad has a one year low of $52.67 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.58 per share, with a total value of $62,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVI. ValuEngine lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

