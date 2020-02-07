Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Earnings Results

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.15 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 27,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.