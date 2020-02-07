Vicus Capital Buys 31,369 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,369 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $35,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,615. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.