Vicus Capital Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,949 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of GM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. 14,433,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,948,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

